Tanah Merah Country Club fined $4,000 for data breach

An employee of the Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) did not change her e-mail account password - TMCC@1234 - for nearly five years.

After hackers managed to gain access to the account and personal data of 467 individuals, the club landed with a fine of $4,000 over the breaches.

In a written decision published on Friday, the Personal Data Protection Commission - Singapore's privacy watchdog - said the club failed to take reasonable steps to protect personal data in its possession, in the incident on Feb 22 last year.

The breaches include the e-mail addresses of 155 club members and 284 members of the public - leading to phishing e-mail being sent to them - and the names, NRIC numbers and e-mail addresses of a further 28 individuals.

The report attributed the breaches to the employee for not changing her account password of "TMCC@1234" since 2016.

This is in spite of the club informing its employees in August 2018 of the need to do so once every three months, and to use a password combination of uppercase, lowercase and special characters.

In September 2019, TMCC sent another newsletter to inform staff of the implementation of a domain password policy. This meant that the password requirements became system enforced.

However, TMCC failed to develop its password requirements into writing, which meant the employee did not receive system prompts to change her password.

In addition, the club failed to provide training for its staff on how to ensure compliance with the obligations under the Personal Data Protection Act.

These contravened Section 24 of the Act, which states that the lack of a written policy may lead to any guidelines being ineffective and which also requires the training of all staff who handle personal data.

The commission said it "wishes to emphasise that staff training is a critical and necessary component to ensure that an organisation is well placed to protect the personal data in its possession and/or control".

In addition, previous TMCC newsletters to its employees cited "TMCC_Password_123" as an example of what amounts to a good password. However, the commission disapproved of it, noting that it incorporates the organisation's name, which is "not difficult to guess and crack".

Following the incident, TMCC has engaged and implemented measures recommended by an IT forensic vendor to improve its cyber security.

It has also documented its password policy, implemented regular updates and conducted training on personal data protection.