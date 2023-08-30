Tan Kin Lian says support from opposition leaders does not politicise presidential election

SINGAPORE - Endorsements of his bid for the Istana by opposition figures here have not injected party politics into the presidential election, Mr Tan Kin Lian said on Wednesday.

This is as Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say have given their support in their personal capacities, and not as representatives of the political parties they are associated with, said Mr Tan.

This was made clear at the media conference on Sunday, when Dr Tan first announced that he was stumping for Mr Tan, said the former NTUC Income chief executive.

Mr Tan Kin Lian’s comments came after his Sunday press conference drew same-day responses from the other two presidential candidates that Dr Tan’s endorsement risks politicising the presidential election.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock is the chairman of Progress Singapore Party, while Mr Tan Jee Say is a member of the Singapore Democratic Party.

Political analysts have also said the election is shaping into a partisan contest, given that several prominent opposition figures have come out publicly in support of Mr Tan.

Besides Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say, Peoples Voice (PV) chief Lim Tean has also endorsed Mr Tan. Several other opposition politicians who have contested the last general election have also appeared at Mr Tan’s walkabouts.

Speaking to the media beside Hougang MRT station, Mr Tan said Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say are supporting him as they “share a common vision of a president that is independent of the ruling government”.

He added: “As the presidential election is above party politics, I respectfully ask the media or political analysts from framing this election as ‘party politics’.”

Mr Tan reiterated that should he be elected as president, he will exercise his constitutional duties “with an independent mind”.

“My guiding principle is ‘this is the interest of the people of Singapore’,” he said. He was visiting volunteers who were distributing his fliers on Wednesday.

On Monday, fellow candidate Ng Kok Song questioned Mr Tan’s claim of being independent, when he appeared to be depending on the support of opposition figures.

“There’s a danger that he’s going to be manipulated by those leaders of the opposition parties. They even went so far as to say that those who are supporting him may be appointed as advisers to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA),” said Mr Ng, who was former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC.