Tan Chuan-Jin's photo prints up for bid at National Cancer Centre Singapore charity auction

SINGAPORE - Two photo prints of a sunset in England and a sunrise in Italy, taken by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, went on auction on Saturday night (Nov 3).

President Halimah Yacob was in attendance at the auction, which was part of a charity dinner and fund-raising event organised by the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia.

Mr Tan's prints were up for bids alongside art pieces by Cultural Medallion award winners Iskandar Jalil and Henri Chen Kezhan, and other artists.

The Cultural Medallion is Singapore's highest honour in the arts.

NCCS said it raised about $14 million in new cash and pledges in the last financial year from donors, community fundraisers, and even its staff.

More than 60 per cent of NCCS employees made a donation to advance patient care and research.

President Halimah said: "It is heartening to know that many are rallying behind the cancer community.

"This shows that our society is built on the foundations of unity, compassion and care and concern for one another. It is vital that we uphold these values that form the bedrock of our society."