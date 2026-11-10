Tan Cheng Han re-appointed as president of Law Society of Singapore

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SINGAPORE – Senior counsel Tan Cheng Han has been re-appointed as the president of the Law Society of Singapore, with Daniel Koh Choon Guan and Dinesh Singh Dhillon to continue as vice-presidents.

Remy Choo Zheng Xi, who was among three council members re-elected in October, has been appointed as treasurer, the society said in a statement on Nov 10.

Senior counsel Blossom Hing Shan Shan, Nicholas Jeyaraj Narayanan and Dhillon have been appointed by Law Minister Edwin Tong, under the Legal Profession Act, to the 21-strong council. The trio are also on the current council.

Also, the council has co-opted Lim Seng Siew, Sarah Peggy Yee May Kuen and Joseph Liow Wang Wu. They are also on the current council.

Reflecting on his re-appointment, Tan expressed gratitude to his fellow council members for their trust in him.

“To my learned brethren in the law, please rest assured that I will continue to do my best to advance the rule of law and the interests of the legal profession,” he said.

Tan first assumed leadership of the organisation as president in 2026, stepping into the role after Dhillon – who had been the president-elect for that year – agreed to step aside in December 2025. Dhillon’s election win had previously caused disquiet as he was an unelected member of the council.

The council subsequently agreed to amend a clause in the consent resolution to state that the president must be an elected member of the 21-member council.

The remaining members for 2027 include four new names – senior counsel Jimmy Yim, Debby Lim, Foo Hsien Weng and Siddartha Bodi – alongside Samuel Chacko, Ramesh Selvaraj, Christine Low Ying Li, Benjamin Foo Guo Zheng, Darryl Chew Zijie, Thaddaeus Aaron Tan Yong Zhong, Mori Ong and Arthur Lim Jun Da.