Tampines coffee shop reopens 5 months after catching fire last August

SINGAPORE - A coffee shop in Tampines reopened on Jan 10 after closing for five months for renovations after it caught fire last August.

The fire, which is believed to have started from a fish soup stall, had spread upwards into the vents, causing them to explode. The coffee shop in 823A Tampines Street 81 was ablaze in minutes, affecting all 15 stalls.

Ms Zoe Koh, 30, and her father, who wanted to be known only as Mr K. K. Koh, 60, are two of the many happy individuals at the coffee shop's reopening.

Mr Koh had been running a stall selling traditional breakfast for eight months before the fire broke out.

He said he suffered a loss of more than $10,000 in the blaze. He added: "All my equipment was gone."

While renovations were ongoing, Mr Koh worked odd jobs such as delivering parcels. "I'm very happy that the stall has reopened and everything will be back to normal," he said.

Congratulatory flower stands lined the entrance of the coffee shop on Jan 10, and business was in full swing for the stall owners.

"My stall has been very busy since the reopening, I'm very happy," said stall owner Lim Chwee Eng, who has been selling ngoh hiang bee hoon at the coffee shop for seven years.

The renovated coffee shop has a new layout and several new stalls, such as those selling Japanese cuisine and economic bee hoon. Despite an increase in rent, all 15 stalls remain occupied.

New tenant Walter Tan, 62, who owns Tian Tian Economic Bee Hoon, which has eight branches island wide, said: "The traffic here is always very high and the place is very big."

Stall owners were not the only ones who rejoiced at the coffee shop's reopening. Patrons thronged the shop from early morning, with long queues forming in front of stalls and diners waiting for empty tables.