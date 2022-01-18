Tampines coffee shop reopens 5 months after catching fire last August

SINGAPORE - A coffee shop in Tampines reopened on Jan 10 after closing for five months for renovations after it caught fire last August.
The fire, which is believed to have started from a fish soup stall, had spread upwards into the vents, causing them to explode. The coffee shop in 823A Tampines Street 81 was ablaze in minutes, affecting all 15 stalls.
Ms Zoe Koh, 30, and her father, who wanted to be known only as Mr K. K. Koh, 60, are two of the many happy individuals at the coffee shop's reopening.
Mr Koh had been running a stall selling traditional breakfast for eight months before the fire broke out.
He said he suffered a loss of more than $10,000 in the blaze. He added: "All my equipment was gone."
While renovations were ongoing, Mr Koh worked odd jobs such as delivering parcels. "I'm very happy that the stall has reopened and everything will be back to normal," he said.
Congratulatory flower stands lined the entrance of the coffee shop on Jan 10, and business was in full swing for the stall owners.
"My stall has been very busy since the reopening, I'm very happy," said stall owner Lim Chwee Eng, who has been selling ngoh hiang bee hoon at the coffee shop for seven years.
The renovated coffee shop has a new layout and several new stalls, such as those selling Japanese cuisine and economic bee hoon. Despite an increase in rent, all 15 stalls remain occupied.
New tenant Walter Tan, 62, who owns Tian Tian Economic Bee Hoon, which has eight branches island wide, said: "The traffic here is always very high and the place is very big."
Stall owners were not the only ones who rejoiced at the coffee shop's reopening. Patrons thronged the shop from early morning, with long queues forming in front of stalls and diners waiting for empty tables.
A popiah seller who declined to be named said: "Almost 90 per cent of our customers are regulars."
Regular patron Neo Kok Siong said: "Now the coffee shop is brighter and spacious, it used to be squeezy. I feel happier dining here now."
The 70-year-old retiree and his wife, who live nearby, used to eat breakfast there regularly before it was closed.
"There are seven other coffee shops in the vicinity, but I'm back here for the coffee and bee hoon," he added.
But another patron, Mr Anthony Soh, had one gripe: He would like for the coffee shop to implement the necessary control measures for five people to eat together. The coffee shop allows only two fully vaccinated people to dine in.
Mr Soh added: "Other than that, the popiah and the Western food are perfect."
The coffee shop owner was not available for comment.
Aside from new stalls and a new look, stall owners have noticed that new safety measures, which were absent before the fire, have been implemented.
A fire extinguisher which can be activated with a pull of the lever has been installed in every stall.
Madam Lim, the ngoh hiang bee hoon seller, said the device is easier to use than extinguishers which users have to operate manually.
"But hopefully, we won't ever have to use it," she said.