Taking up the President's Challenge

Oh Siew May kicking off Relay Majulah at the Sports Hub yesterday. The 48-year-old was born with cerebral palsy, and has challenged herself by running and rock climbing and has even climbed mountains. In marking Singapore's Bicentennial year, 200 runners from all walks of life - from political and business leaders, individuals with disabilities, cancer survivors to media personalities - will challenge themselves in the nationwide relay to raise funds for President's Challenge and its 67 supported charities.