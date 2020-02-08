'Taking the temperature' of planes to spot defects

A team of scientists in Singapore have created a more efficient process utilising a compact thermal camera to check planes for defects.

The technology is similar to that used in temperature-checking stations, which rely on infrared technology to detect the heat signatures of passers-by.

Dr Andrew Ngo, scientist and deputy head at the Structural Materials Department of the Institute of Materials Research and Engineering at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, said the current process relies on large thermal imaging cameras to check planes for defects.

A hydraulic crane is also needed to lift an engineer up to the area of the plane that is to be inspected.

He then uses a hot-air gun to direct heat at the spot for inspection.

If there are defects, such as water that has collected beneath the plane's composite surface, they will show up on a screen as a different colour, which reflects a different temperature from the rest of the aircraft.

Dr Ngo said the problem with the process is that it is subject to wind conditions and the skill of the engineer.

Furthermore, as the hot-air gun needs to sweep from side to side to heat the plane's surface, this can result in uneven heating. It can also be disrupted by weather conditions such as strong gusts of wind, or rain.

The current algorithms used to analyse the thermal signatures are also not very powerful, resulting in images that are ambiguous at times. These images have to be deciphered by an experienced engineer.

"We want to minimise this kind of uncertainty and get a more accurate outcome," said Dr Ngo.

So, he and his team decided to use infrared light generated by a lamp to heat the plane's surface instead.

STRAITS TIMES GRAPHICS



Infrared light heats the surface by about 1 deg C to 2 deg C, enough to highlight any defects but not so strong that it damages the plane.

It also allows for uniform heating of a square metre section of the plane, rather than depending on the engineer's skill.

The team also developed an algorithm that makes the thermal differences in the images appear stronger and easier to spot.

Finally, by removing non-essential parts of the thermal camera, the researchers were able to shrink it down to a more portable size.

Weighing about 400g, and slightly larger than a thick wallet, the new camera is about four times lighter and seven times smaller than the current ones being used in the aerospace industry.

This could theoretically allow it to be mounted together with the lamp on a drone or a robotic arm, allowing engineers to inspect the plane from a handheld screen, without having to use the crane.

The new process is currently undergoing trials in the aerospace industry, and a patent is pending.