Taking mental health into their own hands

This World Mental Health Day, The Sunday Times takes a look at several up-and-coming initiatives under the Youth Mental Well-Being Network. The network, set up in February last year, brings together people from all walks of life to develop ground-up solutions to improve youth mental well-being. About 1,500 individuals, comprising young people, parents, caregivers and mental health and social sector professionals, have joined the network and developed 22 ground-up projects.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.