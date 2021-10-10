Taking mental health into their own hands

This World Mental Health Day, The Sunday Times takes a look at several up-and-coming initiatives under the Youth Mental Well-Being Network. The network, set up in February last year, brings together people from all walks of life to develop ground-up solutions to improve youth mental well-being. About 1,500 individuals, comprising young people, parents, caregivers and mental health and social sector professionals, have joined the network and developed 22 ground-up projects.

