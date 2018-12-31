Taking cover from the sun

Scorching heat on the last Sunday afternoon of the year yesterday saw Singaporeans and tourists alike seeking shelter. Sunshades and a sea of umbrellas were a common sight at parks and open spaces around the island. At Merlion Park (above), two women shared an umbrella to shield themselves from the afternoon sun, while another covered herself with a hat, shawl and face mask when not posing for photos with the iconic statue that has become a mandatory backdrop for visitors to Singapore. Over at East Coast Park, many also made for shaded spots, or headed for the sea for a swim to cool off.