Take in Singapore's oldest buildings in ST video

Throngs of worshippers and tourists visit the sacred grounds of Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown daily.

The oldest sections of the temple were constructed around 1843, says the National Heritage Board, making it the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore. At one point, the temple was the only place in Singapore with priests who could solemnise Hindu marriages.

Its roots can be traced back to the 1820s - when it was just a wood-and-attap structure on its present site in South Bridge Road.

The temple was founded by Indian pioneer Naraina Pillai, a government clerk from Penang, whose statue was erected along the Singapore River in January by the Singapore Bicentennial Office as the opening act for a year of commemorative activities.

Pillai had sought to get the temple's South Bridge Road site from the colonial authorities in 1823 to serve early Indian settlers.

The sights and sounds of the temple are featured in a new video that can be viewed on The Straits Times' website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

The three-minute video, called 200 Years Of Singapore: Oldest Buildings, also showcases nine other buildings and sites in Singapore said to be the oldest of their kind.

The video is part of the paper's bicentennial commemorative efforts.

Other religious sites include Thian Hock Keng in Telok Ayer Street - one of the oldest Chinese temples; Singapore's oldest mosque, Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka in Keng Cheow Street; and the oldest known church - the Armenian Church.

The video also captures Lau Pa Sat, one of the earliest markets in colonial Singapore.

Other places are the Central Fire Station, the oldest surviving and functional fire station in Singapore; the Fullerton building, which housed Singapore's first general post office; Queenstown Sports Complex, the oldest purpose-built stadium in Singapore; the oldest Housing Board flats, built in 1960 - blocks 45, 48 and 49 Stirling Road; and what is likely to be the oldest surviving public building - the former Parliament House (now The Arts House), constructed between 1826 and 1827.