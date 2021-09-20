Take in sights and food of Geylang Serai with heritage trail and book

SINGAPORE - Have you ever walked past some buildings in the Geylang area without knowing their significance?

The 2021 edition of the Geylang Serai Heritage Trail Book, launched last Saturday (Sept 18), not only provides walking routes for those interested in exploring historical buildings, places of worship and food gems in the neighbourhood, but also explains their significance to the community.

The guided walks are free and each takes around 45 minutes to complete. Participants can choose from one of three trails to explore.

Each trail offers about 10 to 12 sites which include places like the former Geylang Fire Station, the second-oldest built in Singapore.

Foodies can check out famous food places like Rochor Beancurd House and Keng Wah Sung Coffee Shop, one of the oldest Hainanese coffee shops in Singapore.

The new edition includes additions like the Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre and the Eurasian Heritage Gallery, located at the Eurasian Association's headquarters in Ceylon Road.

Those who go on the second trail can learn more about the former Queen's Theatre in Lorong 44 Geylang, which was first opened in the 1930s as Ritz Theatre.

The Geylang Serai Heritage Trail was started in 2015 and covers a large area, from Lorong 22 Geylang to the east side of Eunos Crescent.

Since its launch, the heritage trail has organised more than 85 guided tours.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's edition also offers a virtual tour.

Mayor of South East District and Marine Parade GRC MP Fahmi Aliman, who officiated at the book launch, said: "I'd like to strongly encourage Singaporeans, young or old, to explore Geylang Serai.

"The Covid-19 pandemic may have halted travel overseas, but our local areas remain open for you to visit. There is no better time than now to not only have an adventure in your own backyard, but also to support our local businesses and communities."

Those interested in a guided tour can make arrangements via this Facebook page.

The trail book will be distributed to those who go on the guided tours, which are currently limited to a maximum of five participants and a tour guide due to safe management measures.

The heritage trail and book are organised by the Geylang Serai Integration and Naturalisation Champions and the Geylang Serai Citizens' Consultative Committee, with support from the National Heritage Board.



