Take cover - warm weather ahead

A woman using a cardigan to shield herself from the sun while crossing Esplanade Bridge in the late afternoon yesterday.

Singapore experienced a hot day yesterday, with the highest temperature of 34.4 deg C recorded at Marina Barrage around 2.55pm.

On July 30, the weatherman said that warmer and drier conditions are expected in the first half of this month, after a wet June and July.

The daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with the mercury hitting 35 deg C on a few days.

A few warm and humid nights are also forecast, with temperatures hovering around 28 deg C.