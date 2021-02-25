Take care trekking in wooded areas, SLA and NParks caution

The recent publicity on wooded areas like Clementi and Ulu Pandan has drawn public interest to these areas.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Singapore Land Authority and National Parks Board (NParks) said that people should be mindful of the dangers of trekking in wooded areas.

"We would like to remind the public that these are not areas that are managed for recreation and public access," the authorities stressed.

The terrain and ground are uneven, and paths are not provided.

These areas also consist of regrowth vegetation with self-sown trees like Albizia, which are prone to falling and snapped branches.

The statement said: "We advise the public to be mindful of these dangers for their own personal safety."

Last month, green enthusiasts lamented the zoning of Clementi Forest and Dover Forest (Ulu Pandan) for residential use.

The topic has also come up in Parliament.

On Dover Forest, National Development Minister Desmond Lee told the House earlier this month that a public consultation period on the fate of the site will be extended by four weeks till March 1.

He stressed that the authorities will carefully consider all feedback and share the plans when ready, as he noted the very wide range of views received thus far.

On the nearby Clementi Forest - another site that has drawn concerns from the public - Mr Lee said that the site would continue to be earmarked for residential use, though there was no immediate need to develop it for housing.