Take booster jabs now, instead of waiting for new vaccines

The Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for about half of the Covid-19 cases here as at last Tuesday. Companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are developing updated vaccines that target these variants.

Q: If I have not taken my booster, should I wait for the new Covid-19 vaccines before doing so?

A: The authorities strongly recommend that those who are eligible for boosters take their jabs without delay.

This is so that they can stay protected against Covid-19, particularly in the light of the recent increase in cases, a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

A study by Moderna showed that its updated vaccine shot increased virus-neutralising antibodies by more than fivefold against the Omicron sub-variants in approximately 800 participants regardless of prior infection, one month after it was given.

While the results show the updated vaccine protects well against the latest sub-variants, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has said the current vaccine formulation works very well in protecting against severe illness.

Q: What are these new vaccines?

A: A Reuters article last month said Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax had been testing updated vaccines based on the first BA.1 Omicron variant that became dominant last winter, driving a massive surge in infections.

This was followed by Moderna saying its updated vaccine worked well against the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

The report added that the World Health Organisation plans to assess the effectiveness of vaccines made for Omicron.

Singapore is reviewing the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines and may be able to roll them out by the end of the year if they are approved. Samuel Devaraj