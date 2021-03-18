Take an Orient Express ride into the past

President Halimah Yacob at the Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express exhibition at Gardens by the Bay yesterday, with Ms Lydie Blandeau, founder and producer of exhibition organiser Visionairs in Art, and Mr Claude Mollard, general commissioner and
Anyone wanting to experience the old-world luxury of the famed Orient Express train will find this revamped exhibition just the ticket.

The Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express attraction at Gardens by the Bay showcases two original train carriages, which were shipped to Singapore from France last year.

They include a fourgon - a long covered wagon used to carry baggage, goods and military supplies - that is one of the last three in the world.

It highlights a scenography of popular literary works inspired by the train, such as mystery writer Agatha Christie's 1934 novel Murder On The Orient Express, which has spawned a couple of films.

The exhibition, which was organised by Visionairs in Art and officially opened yesterday by President Halimah Yacob, was initially scheduled to run until June, but has been extended until September.

It now boasts new features such as refreshed menus curated by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alleno at the Orient Express pop-up restaurant. Children can also learn more about the train through a book on sale at the boutique.

Singaporeans can use their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to buy tickets for the attraction through the Klook platform.

Take an Orient Express ride into the past
