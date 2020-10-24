Take a trishaw ride to check out Little India Deepavali light-up

The Deepavali festivities this year include a trishaw ride for visitors to experience the sights and sounds of Little India, while admiring the colourful light-up.

Every Friday till Nov 13, trishaws will make a round-trip journey from the Indian Heritage Centre in Campbell Lane, and pass landmarks such as the Abdul Gafoor Mosque in Dunlop Street and the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road.

The trishaw rides, which started on Oct 16, are specially commissioned by the centre. They are available from 6pm to 7.45pm, with each ride lasting 15 minutes and limited to two passengers per trishaw.

The Indian Heritage Centre said yesterday that besides on-site activities to mark Deepavali, there will be digital offerings to explore the ways that the festival is observed in Singapore. Videos celebrating the festival's various aspects, such as fashion, craft and music, will go up on the centre's Facebook page over the next few weeks.

Tickets for the trishaw rides are available on Mondays for Friday of that week. The rides are free but a refundable deposit of $10 is required for bookings, which can be made at https://ihc-programmes.peatix.com/

Jessie Lim