Tailor hopeful of business recovery with easing of curbs, but remains wary

A day after workers returned to their workplaces on April 26, when Covid-19 restrictions were further eased, a heartland tailor saw a 10 per cent to 15 per cent surge in sales.

For Mr Ho Yong Lee, 81, better business comes as a relief. He has a daughter, 48, who became paralysed after an accident 33 years ago. Her parents have engaged a domestic helper to care for her.

"The fact that business is slowly picking up is definitely a good thing. I no longer have to worry that much about not having enough money for this and that," said Mr Ho, whose expenses for his daughter and her caregiver alone can amount to more than $3,000 a month. He said his two other children - who are older - have their own lives, and he does not wish to bother them.

Mr Ho, who has been in the business for 61 years, said last year was the worst he had experienced. He incurred a $30,000 loss and had to use his savings to pay for the shop's rental.

His shop, Yi Kah Tailor Centre, offers made-to-measure and alteration services. The shop in New Upper Changi Road opens daily at 8.30am. With the exception of Sundays, when he closes at 2pm, he usually shuts at 4.30pm to avoid the peak-hour traffic jam when he drives back to his home in Yishun.

During the pandemic, when there were no customers on most days, he sometimes extended opening hours to 5.30pm. "Every morning, I would eagerly open the shop. But even when I tried to be optimistic, there were no customers," said Mr Ho, who used to get six to seven orders a day pre-pandemic.

He added: "On good days, we got one to two customers. But then they would bargain for a lower price because of the poor economy, and we would have no choice but to give in because business was already so poor."

Although his business is showing signs of recovery now, he said it is hard to be sure.

"The people have just started returning to the workplace. We don't know if that is a good idea yet… Perhaps a month later, people may have to work from home again."

The rising cost of living is also a concern for him. According to Mr Ho, before the pandemic, his weekly petrol cost was $70 to $80. Now, it is around $110. "It's a real headache, especially when my business is already struggling."

But he is determined to keep going. "I would have retired a long time ago, but because of my daughter's condition and the expenses that come with it, I will continue the business for as long as I am able to."