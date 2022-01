Participants from different races taking part in a Pongal cooking event in Clive Street yesterday, where they learnt to cook the sweet rice dish that is traditionally made during the festival. Organised by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, the event was one of several organised this month to usher in the annual harvest festival. The festival is traditionally celebrated by farmers in India to give thanks for a year of bountiful harvest. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR