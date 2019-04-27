Sweet deals and promotions aplenty at The Cars@Expo this weekend

SINGAPORE - Revheads and vehicle enthusiasts of all stripes were out in force on Saturday (April 27) when The Cars @ Expo opened at Expo Hall 4 and 5.

The two-day event, now in its ninth year, has sweet deals and promotions offered by brands like Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Pre-owned car dealers are also on hand as are those selling the latest tech-savvy car accessories.

Another highlight on show is the all-new Volvo S60 sports sedan and the fourth generation Suzuki Jimny, winner of the Urban Car category at the World Car Awards this year and Good Design Gold Award (Japan 2018).

One of the many keen auto fans at the event was Mr Leow Mai Chhon, 67.

The Cars @ Expo

Date: Sunday, 28 April 2019 Time: 10am to 8pm Venue: Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 Admission is free. For more details, visit carsatexpo.sg

"As first-time visitors to The Cars @ Expo, we found out about it through newspaper advertisements and the pricing and deals offered here worked for us.

"We even specially made the trip here on the very first day of the Cars @ Expo to purchase our car."

The Cars @ Expo, which is organised by Singapore Press Holdings and SGCarMart, is also holding a Vistors' Draw after the event. Lucky winners could walk away with $6,000 worth of vouchers.