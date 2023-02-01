Sweater weather is out, as more sunshine and warmer weather expected in next 2 weeks: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Slather on some sunscreen when you head out in the next two weeks because more sunshine and less wet weather are expected, said the weatherman.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, and may reach around 34 deg C on a few days when there is less cloud cover, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Wednesday.

The wet and cool weather conditions in the second half of January are likely to ease gradually, but short thundery showers can still be expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, and may extend to some evenings, MSS added.

Overall, the total rainfall for the first half of February is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The MSS also said prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are forecast to continue into the first half of February, with low-level winds blowing from the north-west or north-east.

It added that monsoon surges, brought about by the strengthening of high-pressure systems over the northern Asian continent, were responsible for the widespread continuous rain over Singapore and the surrounding region over the Chinese New Year period.

There were four days when the highest daily temperature was below 27 deg C, with East Coast Parkway recording a highest daily maximum temperature of 25.7 deg C on Jan 25.

The daily minimum temperature dropped to below 23 deg C on nine days in January. The lowest daily minimum temperature for January 2023 was 22.3 deg C, recorded on Jan 12, 22, 24 and 25.