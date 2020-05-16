Swab tests for pre-school staff get under way

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Published
12 min ago

Pre-school staff across Singapore have started undergoing Covid-19 swab tests, and a long queue was seen waiting to be ferried to a swabbing centre via an authorised shuttle bus at Khatib MRT station yesterday.

Similar arrangements were made for other batches of staff at MRT stations in Woodlands, Tampines West and Dover.

The tests, which all pre-school staff including principals, teachers, cooks and cleaners will have to undergo, will be conducted up till May 26 to prepare for the reopening of pre-school centres. Tests will also be scheduled over weekends and the Hari Raya Puasa public holiday. 

