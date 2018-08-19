Suu Kyi to meet President, PM on 4-day visit

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Singapore today for a four-day working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Her trip comes amid growing cooperation in recent years between Singapore and Myanmar, which are working towards concluding a bilateral investment treaty by the year end.

Ms Suu Kyi will be at the Istana on Tuesday to call on President Halimah Yacob as well as PM Lee, who will host her to lunch.

Meetings with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan are also on the cards, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Tomorrow, Ms Suu Kyi will meet Mr Goh at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, where he is chairman of the governing board. Myanmar is interested in sending more of its officials for courses at the school.

In the evening, she will be hosted to dinner by Dr Balakrishnan.

She will meet DPM Teo on Tuesday afternoon, before taking the stage at the Grand Hyatt hotel to deliver the 43rd Singapore Lecture.

In her lecture, titled "Myanmar's Democratic Transition: Challenges and Way Forward", Ms Suu Kyi, a long-time political detainee, will take stock of the achievements of Myanmar's civilian government - led by her National League for Democracy party, which won the 2015 General Election by a landslide - and discuss the challenges confronting her country now.

Ms Suu Kyi was last in town in November 2016, reciprocating a trip PM Lee had made earlier that year to her country - the first visit by any head of government since Myanmar's civilian government came to power.

She will be accompanied on her trip by Union Minister for the Office of the Union Government and National Security Adviser Thaung Tun, Union Minister for International Cooperation Kyaw Tin, and Deputy Minister for the Office of the President Min Thu.

Ms Suu Kyi was last in town in November 2016, reciprocating a trip PM Lee had made earlier that year to her country - the first visit by any head of government since Myanmar's civilian government came to power.

That year, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Myanmar, visa-free travel between the two countries was implemented, and it was announced that the countries would begin talks on a bilateral investment treaty.