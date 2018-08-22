Suu Kyi hopes for safe return of Rohingya

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday said her country hopes to work with Bangladesh "to effect the voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced persons from northern Rakhine".

Ms Suu Kyi, who is in town on a four-day working visit, delivered the 43rd Singapore Lecture, in which she also urged investors to look to her fast-growing country, and outlined efforts to bring about peace and reconciliation.

About 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since an army crackdown in August last year. Ms Suu Kyi said terrorist activities were the cause of conflict, and the danger "remains real and present today".

