SUTD grads earn higher starting pay than peers: Survey

For at least the second year running, graduates from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) earned higher starting salaries than their peers from other local autonomous universities, with those in full-time permanent positions earning a median gross monthly salary of $3,850 last year.

Established in 2009, SUTD focuses on engineering, innovation and design.

Results from a graduate employment survey released yesterday showed last year's batch also earned more than the previous one, which started with a median gross monthly salary of $3,700. The survey involved 285 out of 334 SUTD graduates last year.

Results released last month from a joint graduate employment survey showed that the median gross monthly starting salary of last year's batch of graduates from the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and Singapore University of Social Sciences was $3,500.

About 11,200 graduates from these universities participated in the survey. They came from a wider range of disciplines, including the arts and social sciences and the creative disciplines.

The latest findings revealed that almost all of SUTD's fresh graduates were employed within six months of completing their final examinations.

The overall employment rate for its graduates was 94 per cent, up from 91.4 per cent in 2017, while 86 per cent secured full-time employment - a rate that was similar to the 2017 batch.

SUTD said the top hiring sectors included information and communications, finance and insurance, and scientific research and development.

The university's information systems technology and design graduates received a median salary of $4,400, with a full-time permanent employment rate of 93.3 per cent.

Commenting on the survey results, SUTD president Chong Tow Chong said: "This is further affirmation that SUTD's multi-disciplinary, design-centric education nurtures in our students strong critical thinking, innovation and problem-solving abilities, preparing them well for the jobs of tomorrow."