SUTD Design Innovation Forum

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Register to attend the virtual Design Innovation Forum by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) in partnership with The Straits Times. Registration is free.

WHEN

March 15, 3pm to 5pm

SPEAKERS

• Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment

• Professor Chong Tow Chong, SUTD president

• Mr Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects

• Mr Topher White, founder and chief executive of Rainforest Connection

MODERATOR

• Professor Tai Lee Siang, SUTD's head of the architecture and sustainable design pillar and centre director of DesignZ

To find out more, go to str.sg/SUTDForum22

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 28, 2022, with the headline SUTD Design Innovation Forum. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top