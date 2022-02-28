SUTD Design Innovation Forum

Register to attend the virtual Design Innovation Forum by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) in partnership with The Straits Times. Registration is free.
WHEN
March 15, 3pm to 5pm
SPEAKERS
• Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment
• Professor Chong Tow Chong, SUTD president
• Mr Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects
• Mr Topher White, founder and chief executive of Rainforest Connection
MODERATOR
• Professor Tai Lee Siang, SUTD's head of the architecture and sustainable design pillar and centre director of DesignZ
To find out more, go to str.sg/SUTDForum22