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SUTD deputy manager who allegedly made over 180 fraudulent football facility bookings to be charged

The fraudulent bookings resulted in a total revenue loss to SUTD of more than $130,000.

SINGAPORE – A Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) staff member who allegedly made more than 180 unauthorised bookings of the varsity’s football facilities is set to be charged on Sept 23 .

The police said on Sept 22 that they had received a report stating that the 41-year-old man had used his position as a deputy manager at the university to make the unauthorised bookings.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had made the bookings over about three years, with the alleged improprieties coming to light on July 3, 2025.

The fraudulent bookings resulted in a total revenue loss to SUTD of more than $130,000 , said the police.

The man is believed to have deleted records from the booking system in an attempt to conceal his actions.

He will be charged in court for cheating and forgery. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of those who abuse their positions of trust to commit criminal offences, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.