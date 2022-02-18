Sustainable aviation fuel for RSAF, SIA Engineering

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC) have received their first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel, which is able to lower carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent amid an effort to reduce emissions in the aviation sector.

Oil and gas giant Shell said yesterday that it had just delivered the fuel - made from waste products and sustainable feedstock blended with conventional fuel - to RSAF and SIAEC, becoming the first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel to Singapore customers.

It will blend and distribute these from its upgraded Singapore facility. Ms Doris Tan, head of Shell Aviation in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, said the firm was unable to disclose more details owing to commercial sensitivity.

The move is one of many announced during the ongoing Singapore Airshow, which has a heavy focus on decarbonisation of the aviation industry.

The sector currently contributes about 2 per cent of all human-induced carbon emissions, but this is projected to grow rapidly with more households worldwide entering the middle class.

Just days ago, Singapore Airlines made a similar announcement, pledging that all its flights will begin using sustainable aviation fuel from the third quarter of this year.

This will take place under a one-year pilot in which Finnish energy giant Neste will provide ExxonMobil with sustainable aviation fuel for blending and delivery to Changi Airport, reducing carbon emissions by about 2,500 tonnes in a year.

Any use of the fuel is currently capped at 50 per cent, which means it must still be blended with conventional jet fuel. SIAEC, in a separate statement yesterday, said that it had conducted a successful trial using 38 per cent blended sustainable aviation fuel for engine tests.

Conducted on a Rolls-Royce engine model used to power Airbus A380 planes, SIAEC found that these engines running on the fuel produced 32 per cent lower carbon emissions - a result which it said will pave the way for more such trials and increased adoption.

In another boost to the sustainable aviation fuel industry here, producer Neste also said yesterday it will expand its operations here to include a research and development centre at Science Park II in Buona Vista.

Neste already has a refinery for sustainable aviation fuel made from used cooking oil and waste animal fats. The new centre should help diversify its raw materials, and will be operational next year.

Neste's executive vice-president for renewable aviation Thorsten Lange said sustainable aviation fuel research and use is particularly important for the aviation sector, with electric flight not yet viable.

"Electrification and weight (for aircraft) is a very critical combination, unlike other modes of transport, like road transport that can be quite quickly electrified, so we need drop-in solutions," he said.

"Asia might be slightly later than other places now but they usually progress much faster - in two or three years, it could well be ahead of the curve."

Other aerospace players are looking beyond the sustainable aviation fuel. Brazilian aerospace company Embraer on Wednesday said it had partnered Norwegian airline Wideroe and engine maker Rolls-Royce to study what they called a "conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft" by examining other potential solutions, including all-electric, hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen-fuelled gas turbine powered aircraft.

Industry players at the ongoing Singapore Airshow said regulatory frameworks are still the most important, as they would get all airlines to use sustainable aviation fuel without any of them profiting unfairly by going for cheaper, more conventional options.