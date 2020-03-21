Suspension of seniors' social activities to be extended for two more weeks

The suspension of all social activities organised by government agencies for seniors will be extended for another two weeks until April 7.

This is to safeguard seniors' well-being amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday.

All organisers of other activities that involve physical interactions among seniors should also suspend their plans until April 7.

The move is part of a range of stricter social distancing measures announced by Mr Gan.

"Flattening the curve will help our patients continue to get the best care that they can, and a particular group that we are concerned about is our seniors, including myself," said Mr Gan, who is co-chair of a multi-ministry task force to fight the coronavirus.

"In addition to these safe distancing measures, we advise seniors to avoid crowded places."

He noted that according to the World Health Organisation, individuals who are older or have underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes have a higher risk of severe Covid-19 infection.

The suspension applies to all activities organised by community clubs, residents committees, senior activity centres, active ageing hubs, Crest centres, the Health Promotion Board and ActiveSG sport centres.

National Silver Academy courses and volunteer programmes administered by the Council for Third Age have also been suspended for the same duration.

The suspension has been in effect since March 11.