Suspected NPS dealers and abusers nabbed in 4-day islandwide CNB operation

SINGAPORE - The bald man sat at the coffee shop enjoying a drink.

He was joined at the table by a few others who were believed to have received small packets from the man.

The exchange at the busy coffee shop would have gone unnoticed. But unknown to the group, they were being observed by plainclothes officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), sitting a few tables away.

The activity at the coffee shop in Kallang on Tuesday (Feb 12) afternoon was being relayed to a larger team back at CNB headquarters at New Bridge Road..

That day, The Straits Times was given a rare glimpse into how "A" division CNB officers conduct operations against dealers and abusers of new psychoactive substances (NPS).

In a four-day, islandwide operation which ended on Friday morning, CNB arrested 92 suspected drug offenders and seized various drugs including 116g of NPS, 111g of cannabis and 296 ecstasy tablets.

At the operation briefing attended by The Straits Times, a detailed map and photographs of the target location were displayed.



A suspected new psychoactive substances abuser is questioned by CNB plainclothes officers during an operation near Lavender Road on Feb 12, 2019. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



About a dozen or so officers - both men and women - were reminded of their individual roles and the obstacles they might face.

NPS, which mimic the effects of harder drugs like cannabis and cocaine, are often mistaken as harmless or legal highs.

But they can be addictive and deadly, as NPS have "unknown, dangerous toxicology effects", CNB said on its website.

Known by their street names such as Mushroom, Kronic or Spice, these synthetic drugs come in tablet form or tobacco infused with chemicals

ST followed one surveillance team which kept a two-hour watch from around 3pm on Tuesday from a nearby Housing Board block.

The other CNB officers blended in well despite sitting at the same coffee shop as the suspects.

When the man and three other suspects left the coffee shop, it was time to spring the ambush.

With the area surrounded, the suspects were confronted under a nearby shelter.

They were too deep in conversation to notice the approaching officers. The four men were questioned and searched thoroughly, including the bicycles they rode.

All of them were handcuffed. The officers soon found tobacco wrapped in small packets of paper. The contents were seized to be analysed.

Later at night, another operation near Lavender Road resulted in the arrest of two men who were found with tobacco suspected to be laced with NPS.

In 2016, CNB figures showed there were 1,769 tablets and 87.17g of NPS seized. The following year, 642 tablets and about 3.5kg of NPS were confiscated.

NPS were implicated in 74 deaths in Scotland in 2015. A total of 42 deaths from Latvia, Denmark, Finland and Sweden in 2016 were associated with NPS use, a 2017 study by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction showed.

According to the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) in the United States, one commonly abused NPS is 3,4-methylenedioxypyrovalerone, which affects the brain in a way similar to cocaine but is at least 10 times more potent.

ONDCP also reported that poison control centres in the US received more than 8,000 telephone calls in 2015 relating to NPS abuse.

Under the law here, a person found guilty of consuming NPS can be jailed a maximum of 10 years or fined $20,000, or both.

Anybody who is guilty of trafficking or manufacturing NPS can be jailed a minimum of five years with five strokes of the cane.