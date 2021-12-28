Survivor calls for stricter laws to prevent PPO breach

Updated
Published
3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Four years after her wedding in 2005, Emma (not her real name) filed for a personal protection order (PPO) against her husband, fearing for her life and that of their two toddlers.

But the abuse continued for another 10 years.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2021, with the headline Survivor calls for stricter laws to prevent PPO breach. Subscribe