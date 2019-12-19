Survey flags attitudes to migrant labour

Just one in four Singaporeans says there is a need for migrant workers, even though seven in 10 agree there is a labour shortage here.

This comes as positive attitudes towards migrant workers have declined over the last decade, even as migration has increased overall, according to a new survey of four Asian countries by the International Labour Organisation and United Nations Women.

Nonetheless, Singaporeans have a more positive view of migrant workers compared with their Asian counterparts Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. About 58 per cent of Singaporean respondents see migrant workers as having an overall positive net effect on the economy.

Respondents across the four countries also showed significant support for policy initiatives aimed at supporting women migrant workers and for better conditions for domestic workers such as maids.