Surge in phishing scams involving Singpass

The police are warning about a surge in a new type of phishing scam where fraudsters target victims through SMSes to obtain their Singpass log-in credentials.

Victims have received unsolicited SMSes in which the sender's ID had similarities to the name of the national digital identity system, said the police on Sunday. The IDs included names such as MySingpass and SGSingpass.

The SMSes indicated that the recipients' Singpass accounts had been or would be deactivated, and that they were required to conduct facial verification. Recipients were asked to log in to Singpass through a Web link provided in the SMSes.

Upon clicking on the Web link, the victims were directed to a spoofed Singpass log-in webpage where they were asked to enter their Singpass ID and password.

They were then led to a two-factor authentication page and were prompted for their Singpass one-time password (OTP). They realised they had been scammed upon receiving Singpass alerts that their profiles had been updated.

In some cases, they received alerts that they had signed up for bank accounts and credit cards. Unauthorised transactions were sometimes charged to the cards.

The police said the authorities have taken down the phishing websites, but added that user vigilance is crucial. Together with GovTech, which manages Singpass, the police advise the public to take note of the following details:

•Singpass does not send SMSes containing Web links asking users to log in with credentials such as passwords and OTPs

•Ensure that the Singpass website domain you are accessing is singpass.gov.sg with a lock icon in the address bar

•Users should update their contact details registered with Singpass and enable notifications via their Singpass app so they can be promptly alerted to suspicious log-ins

•Reset your Singpass password immediately if you suspect that your Singpass account has been compromised

Visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.

Prisca Ang