Surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport to go up by $3

The surcharge for taxi trips starting from Changi Airport will be raised by $3 from next Thursday until June 30, in a move to increase the supply of cabs there.

With the increased surcharge, trips starting from Changi will cost an additional $8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and an additional $6 at all other times. The current surcharge is $5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 11.59pm, and $3 at all other times.

The move, announced by Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a Facebook post yesterday, comes amid a reluctance among cabbies to go to the airport to pick up passengers despite a revival in international air travel.

The increased surcharge will also apply to trips starting from Changi Airfreight Centre, the Airport Police Station and the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore. It will kick in from next Thursday and end at 11.59pm on June 30.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport more than doubled last month from March, approaching 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The higher number of passengers, coupled with a lower supply of taxis, has led to long queues of people waiting for cabs at Changi.

In a Straits Times report earlier this month, taxi drivers said more money could be made in the Central Business District and at night. Coupled with high fuel costs, they said they had no reason to go all the way to the airport, where they risk long periods of waiting with their taxi engines switched on.

CAG launched an incentive programme last month to get taxis back to the airport, offering cabbies a reward of $10 for each day they made a minimum of three trips to the airport in three time windows: 6am to 10am, noon to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm.

It also gave out free coffee to drivers in the morning, but the measures were inadequate.

A CAG spokesman said the five taxi companies here had discussed the taxi shortage at the airport with CAG before the firms lodged plans to revise the surcharge with the Public Transport Council (PTC).

CAG said its incentive programme, which was originally slated to end on April 30, will run until May 16. From May 17 to June 30, there will be a new scheme, in which cabbies can earn $10 for each day they make a minimum of three trips to the airport - from 6am to 9am, and from 3pm to 9pm.

A PTC spokesman said the council had been informed of the taxi operators' intention to raise the surcharge and reminded them to apprise commuters of the new fares.

Under a regulatory framework that took effect in October 2020, taxi operators have to lodge plans to change fares at least 28 days before making the revisions. They also need to publicise the changes at least seven days beforehand.

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, adviser to the National Taxi Association (NTA), said tourist spending has traditionally been an important component of cabby earnings. But with the new norm, drivers are still getting used to new flight timings and airport terminal arrangements.

The labour MP said CAG, the taxi companies and NTA have coordinated to inform cabbies about flight timings in real time to ensure wait times are balanced between drivers and passengers.

However, for ComfortDelGro cabby Robert Yeo, 62, the plan to raise the airport surcharge is not enough to entice him as the extra surcharge cannot cover the cost of his petrol.

"If I drive an empty car there, it is not worth it. Only if I'm already taking someone there, then I'll go," he said.