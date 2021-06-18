Support new ways to make vaccines faster despite ethical issues, says don

Singapore has to continue to support and stimulate the development of new technology platforms to produce Covid-19 vaccines faster and possibly with greater efficacy despite the ethical issues surrounding it.

This was the view of Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, the chief health scientist at the Ministry of Health (MOH), at a two-day virtual public conference that began yesterday. The event is being held to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bioethics Advisory Committee (BAC).

It was set up to address the ethical, legal and social issues arising from biomedical science research in Singapore, and makes recommendations to the Government.

Ethical issues surround the development of new vaccines, especially how they will be tested on people, after effective and safe vaccines have already been made available.

But vaccine development remains paramount, to tackle the Covid-19 variants or perhaps target a class of viruses rather than just a specific one, going beyond the current first generation of vaccines, Prof Tan said.

"I think in basic research, in pre-clinical stages, these (ethical issues) may not be as salient, but once we come into human studies, these will come to the fore. But I do think that if carried out under properly controlled and regulated conditions, these (studies) should be allowed to proceed, so that we can continue to build up our body of knowledge about more effective ways of dealing with this particular virus," he said.

The BAC is chaired by retired chief district judge Richard Magnus, who was on a chat taking questions from attendees at the event, along with Prof Tan. Others on the panel were Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, Singapore's director of medical services; and Professor Lee Eng Hin, emeritus consultant in orthopaedic surgery at the National University Hospital, who is also a member of the BAC.

In the first Q&A session yesterday, the panel highlighted a few key areas with potential ethical issues that the committee will need to tackle in the years ahead. There is, for instance, the question of maximising human potential by doing more in pregnancy and early childhood so young people can have the best trajectory of health.

Another area is precision health where data can be brought together to generate insights, such as to identify individuals who might be at a higher risk of disease.

There will also be issues in new biotherapeutics, such as RNA, DNA and genetic therapies, which may help to tackle diseases which are resistant to current treatments.

Ethical issues such as the equity of access must be carefully considered. The cost of such new technologies can be quite high, and it is possible that such clinical services could become accessible only to those who can pay for them, Prof Mak said.

With data being collected for a variety of reasons and artificial intelligence technologies being applied to them, there is also a need to define the ethical use of the data and how confidentiality is preserved, he added.

"The risk of cyber hacks and the stealing of data is a real one."

Prof Lee said areas such as genome editing could also have a lot of implications, and the impact on future generations is still unknown.