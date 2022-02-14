Support available in schools for families caring for special needs children: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - As the number of students with special needs continues to rise, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said support is available for families caring for special needs children in each stage of their lives.

Acknowledging the concerns of parents in Parliament on Monday (Feb 14), Mr Chan added that the Government is prepared to try out new ideas to better help them and their caregivers.

Responding to questions from MPs such as Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) about what more can be done to support children with special needs, he also outlined the range of existing support structures for children in both mainstream and special education (Sped) schools.

The discussion in Parliament comes after two 11-year-old boys were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah last month. The twins are believed to have had special needs, and the father has been charged with the murder of one of the boys.

Without going into details of the case, Mr Chan urged the public to step up efforts in caring for families whose children have special needs.

"It is our goal for children with special needs to reach their potential, to be confident in themselves, and to be equipped with life skills and values so that they can grow up to lead, as much as possible, an independent and meaningful life," he said.

About 27,000 students with mild special educational needs in mainstream schools are supported by teachers who implement inclusive classroom practices, and allied educators who specialise in learning and behavioural support, he said.

Some of these students may need pull-out sessions during or after curriculum time because of additional needs, he added.

Another 7,000 students with moderate to severe needs attend 22 Sped schools currently. This is about 20 per cent of all students reported with special educational needs.

"In Sped schools, teachers work closely with parents to exchange information on their children's progress and support the application of skills at home and in the community," said Mr Chan.

The number of students reported as having special educational needs has risen by about 5 per cent in the last three years, he added, largely due to growing awareness and early identification.

From the early years, early detection and timely intervention are critical, said Mr Chan. Parents are encouraged to refer to developmental milestones in children's health booklets as reference points, and take them for regular developmental screenings.

Children who need early intervention will be referred to the appropriate programmes based on the level of support required, and this could be provided within their pre-schools or at early intervention centres.

Within mainstream schools, those who need additional support in literacy and numeracy join the Learning Support Programmes for English language and mathematics in Primary 1 and Primary 2.

Primary 3 and Primary 4 pupils can access a school-based dyslexia remediation programme, and the Ministry of Education (MOE) also announced last year a transition programme for Primary 1 pupils with social and behavioural needs.