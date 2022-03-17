Supplier fined $3k for illegally repacking snacks

Food supplier Mia Food was fined $3,000 yesterday for repacking snacks in unlicensed premises.

In a statement released yesterday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said its officers seized more than 600kg of snacks in May last year during an inspection of the company's premises, where various snacks were being repacked.

"Illegal repacking of food products at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk," SFA said.

Food processing establishments in Singapore must be licensed and meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards to conduct operations. The establishments are routinely inspected by SFA.

Those who illegally repack food products may be fined $5,000 in the case of a first conviction. If they are convicted a second time, they may be fined $10,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In April last year, the owner of online grocery company Qiksmart was fined in court for illegally repacking food in unlicensed premises.

The company had repacked about 265kg of food, including products such as flour, rice, sugar, beans, nuts, dried shrimp and frozen fish.