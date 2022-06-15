Supermoon over Singapore

An uncommonly bright and large full moon rose over the Singapore night sky yesterday that gave those looking a good view of the lunar landscape, with its craters and mountains, without the need for a telescope. Known as a supermoon, the phenomenon occurs three to four times a year when the moon reaches at least 90 per cent of perigee - when it is at its closest distance to Earth in its orbit. The June full moon is also dubbed the "strawberry moon", a name given by Native American tribes to mark the ripening of wild strawberries for harvest, said Nasa, adding that it is also known as the mead, honey or rose moon in Europe. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

