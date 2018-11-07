Suntec area to be closed to traffic for Asean meet

Motorists heading to the area around Suntec Singapore from Sunday to next Friday should expect traffic delays due to road closures for the 33rd Asean Summit and related summits.

The Singapore Police Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said there will be road blocks and stringent security checks to ensure the security of the summit.

An area bounded by Bencoolen Street, Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Fullerton Road and Victoria Street, among others, has already been declared an Enhanced Security Special Event Area from next Tuesday to next Thursday.

People entering the special event area during this period can be arrested if found with prohibited items, such as flammable materials, explosives and loud hailers.

From 11pm next Monday to 11.59pm next Friday, the extreme right lane of Raffles Avenue (between the Singapore Flyer carpark entrance and lamp post 6F), two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp posts 6F and 14F) and Temasek Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The extreme left lane of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive will be closed from 10pm on Sunday to 5am next Friday.

And from 10pm next Tuesday to 5am next Friday, the two left lanes of Raffles Boulevard, as well as the carriageway of Temasek Boulevard in the direction of Rochor Road will be closed.

Due to the two-lane closure in Raffles Avenue, the bus lane between Temasek Avenue and Esplanade Drive will be available to all vehicles from next Tuesday to next Friday.

Also, from next Monday to next Friday, CAAS will be establishing a temporary restricted area over central Singapore under the Air Navigation Order. During this period, the public is prohibited from flying drones or carrying out other aerial activities, such as kite flying and hoisting of captive balloons, in the area unless authorised by the CAAS.

Leaders from 10 South-east Asian countries, and counterparts from China, the US, Japan and Russia, will be participating in the summits.