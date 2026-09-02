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Sun sets on Punggol East Container Park as tenants prepare to vacate ‘slice of paradise’ by year end

Diners at The Smok Hous Barbecue and Tara Na! By Easy Eatz SG at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1.

SINGAPORE – For nearly a decade, Punggol East Container Park has offered heartlanders a respite from the nation’s high-rise sprawl: open skies, a vibrant supper scene and shipping container eateries facing the waterfront.

But come November, this popular haunt – home to a mix of restaurants, bars, sports facilities and even a prawning pond – will officially close its doors.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said the tenancy for the state property at 50 Punggol East Road – the address of Punggol East Container Park – runs from Oct 1, 2022, to Dec 31, 2026.

“The tenancy cannot be extended as the site is required for future residential redevelopment,” said the authority.

The site’s master tenant, City Sprouts, is preparing to vacate and return the site by Dec 31, it added.

City Sprouts, a social enterprise which has also operated urban farms in Punggol since 2023, added that it was sent an official notice in May to vacate the site and carry out necessary reinstatement works within the stipulated timeline.

“While the return of the land is not a decision within our control, we are doing our best to support our tenants through this transition,” City Sprouts said.

Diners at The Smok Hous Barbecue at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

It added that it has secured a new space at Pasir Ris Park, offering its Punggol community farmers the opportunity to relocate there or other community greenhouses across Singapore.

City Sprouts also gave the main operator of the eateries the option to take up stalls at the enterprise’s other locations in the east.

Greenhouse farms at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Drawing a full house

Business owners and regular patrons alike are mourning the loss of one of Punggol’s most unique hangout spots, which comes alive particularly at night beneath its fairy lights.

Nurnisa Jonson, who runs halal Filipino food stall Tara na!, told ST that the container park had been a blessing for her business.

As the newest kid on the block, having just started operations in mid-May, she grew Tara na! from a home-based business to a thriving site.

The news of its closure, however, came as a sudden blow. Earlier in 2026, she signed a contract leasing the store until December. But in August, she heard rumours that SLA would be taking back the land – a fact later confirmed by City Sprouts after her queries.

As her business employs a few foreign workers, Nurnisa is worried about their livelihoods.

“We would not have been successful without the employees. They are the ones who worked for us – I cannot just let them know that they will be without a job in November; it’s unfair,” she said.

Nurnisa Jonson, 35, owner of Tara Na! By Easy Eatz SG at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Nurnisa has since found another spot in Punggol, just a junction away, at 60 Punggol East.

“But I still want to work and operate at the container park until its very last day,” she said, citing a deep sense of attachment to the place that had helped her business take off.

She also thanked customers for their support, saying that many had called her to express their worries.

Grace, 50, a long-time patron who first discovered Tara na! during the Covid-19 pandemic when it was still a home-based business, said she often takes a Grab ride from her home in Simei all the way to Punggol just to satisfy her cravings.

While she was saddened to hear about the eatery’s closure on Facebook, she plans to continue supporting it.

“I will follow her (Nurnisa) wherever she goes,” Grace said, holding bags of takeaway Filipino food.

For Isrudy Shaik, owner of halal barbecue eatery The Smok Hous, the impending closure marks yet another relocation in his culinary journey.

Better known as Rudy, he moved his business frequently – from his home to various spots across the island – before settling at the container park in November 2025.

Isrudy Shaik, 48, owner of The Smok Hous Barbecue at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Finding a new place, however, comes with heavy logistical challenges. The eatery requires a venue that permits barbecuing, and its massive meat smoker requires a crane to lift it.

Despite the setback, he is trying to remain optimistic. “Every time I shift, I shift to a better location. Maybe there’s a better place out there,” Rudy said.

Reflecting on his time at the container park, he added that he is grateful for the close ties shared with the neighbouring stalls, musing about how they would frequently let one another’s customers share their seating areas.

Following viral social media videos about the closure, fans of his smoked meats also rallied behind the team, and the eatery drew a sold-out, full-house crowd at the last weekend of August.

Another fixture at the park is Alvin Chua, owner of ChickyFish, who has been there since 2016.

As one of the original pioneers who conceptualised the area’s iconic shipping container aesthetic, he has seen the park through its highs and lows, though he noted that customer footfall has never quite recovered to its pre-pandemic glory.

Alvin Chua, 48, owner of ChickyFish at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

When asked what he will miss most about the place, Chua pointed to the people.

Having manned his stall almost every day for the past decade – even working through Chinese New Year for his regular customers – he will miss the close friendships he has built there.

Still, he said the closure for redevelopment has a positive side: creating new housing opportunities for the younger generation.

For the eateries at the Punggol East Container Park, their last day of operations will be end-October.

‘Our second home’

The upcoming closure also extends beyond the F&B scene, affecting nearby recreational facilities including Play! Pickle, Ark Bloc climbing gym, the 24/7 Hai Bin Prawning, Kwontum Taekwondo and Punggol Billiard.

Speaking to ST on Sept 1, Play! Pickle’s founder Darren Teo said it was informed by City Sprouts via an e-mail in August to cease operations by Oct 31.

The notice came as a surprise, given that Play! Pickle’s tenancy agreement runs until Dec 10, Teo said. He added that it has written to City Sprouts seeking clarification but has yet to receive a response.

“While we are sad to leave Tebing Lane, we are proud to have built a venue where people came not just to exercise and play pickleball, but also to meet friends, make new ones and feel part of a community,” he said.

People playing pickleball at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Staff at the Punggol outlet will be redeployed to the company’s branches in Serangoon and Chai Chee for the time being.

A stone’s throw away, Jeremy Ko and Chen Yanheng – co-founders of climbing gym Ark Bloc – said they were “under no illusion that 6 Tebing Lane would be our permanent home”, citing public planning documents that had long earmarked the area for residential development.

Launched in May 2022, Ark Bloc is one of Singapore’s largest outdoor multi-concept gyms, combining climbing, strongman and powerlifting facilities.

While its current lease runs until December and operations will continue as usual for now, Ko and Chen said Ark Bloc has not been given a confirmed final date of operations.

The final day may fall before the lease expires, though they added that members will be given as much notice as possible.

Climbers at the rock wall gym at Ark Bloc gym and fitness centre at Punggol East Container Park on Sept 1. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

For 24-year-old Azhari, whose first full-time job is at Ark Bloc, the impending closure gives him a heavy heart.

“I’ve learnt many lessons here that I never picked up anywhere else,” the employee said. “The community is so tight-knit that it feels like our second home.”

That same sentiment is shared by many of the gym’s regulars, who flock to the outdoor facility in the evenings when the weather is cooler.

Dylan Fun, 29, who has been frequenting Ark Bloc for the past two to three years, climbs twice a week and lifts weights on other days, all within the same facility.

Beyond the ample equipment and outdoor setting that allows him to get in a good sweat, Fun said he will miss the community and friends he has made there.

‘Slice of paradise in Punggol’

Word of the area’s upcoming shutdown has sparked a wave of nostalgia and disappointment.

When ST visited the container park on the evening of Sept 1, many eateries were packed despite it being a weekday night. Customers wanted to support the businesses and visit their beloved spots one last time.

Netizens also lamented the loss of the enclave.

“This is so sad to hear, I loved the vibes. It’s like the perfect place to hang out after hitting the range nearby or a great cool-down spot after running the Punggol Park Connector,” one person said on Reddit.

Another added: “The container park and the river area was my slice of paradise in Punggol.”

As the Nov 1 deadline looms, businesses are urging everyone to make a final trip down to the area.

In a video on Instagram, Nurnisa, Rudy and Chua said their time at the container park is coming to an end.

“But we are not gone just yet,” they added. “Bring the family, bring your friends, order your favourites and make one last memory with us.”