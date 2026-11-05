Subsidised genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer starts Dec 1

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The enhanced support is part of the Ministry of Health’s broader strategy to improve preventive care in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Subsidised genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) will be offered at specialist outpatient clinics at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, National University Cancer Institute Singapore, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital from Dec 1.

This follows an earlier announcement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in March that it would extend mainstream financing to the HBOC genetic test and relevant downstream interventions from December.

In a media statement on Nov 5, MOH reiterated that eligible Singapore citizens and permanent residents can receive means-tested subsidies of up to 70% for HBOC genetic testing, with additional support for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors.

Patients with sufficient MediSave balances can use their accounts to fully offset the remaining cost of the test, which costs about $1,000 before subsidies.

The test, which is available to anyone eligible, regardless of gender, is recommended for three groups of people:

Breast and/or ovarian cancer patients with HBOC risk factors

First-degree relatives of individuals who carry the HBOC-linked gene variant

Individuals with a strong family history of HBOC whose cancer-affected relatives are not available for testing

This initiative, which was first announced at MOH’s Committee of Supply debate in March, aims to identity those who carry HBOC-linked gene mutations and reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer through early intervention, said MOH.

Around one in 150 Singaporeans carries an HBOC-linked gene mutation.

Females with such mutations have a five- to tenfold higher lifetime risk of developing breast and/or ovarian cancer compared with the general female population. The gene mutations can be passed down to both males and females.

Earlier in March, MOH said that the MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care scheme limits could be used to further offset the cost of the genetic test after subsidies. The scheme, which kicks in on Jan 1, 2027, is an enhanced version of the existing MediSave500/700.

In the interim period, the existing MediSave500/700 limits will be extended to cover the cost of HBOC genetic test.

Seniors aged 60 and above may use their Flexi-MediSave account to defray any remaining out-of-pocket costs.

As part of efforts to ensure patients take preventive action, MOH will also enhance financial support for downstream medical care:

Preventive operations: MediShield Life and MediSave now cover risk-reducing breast removal surgery, which reduces breast cancer risk by at least 90%. Similar coverage will be extended by the end of 2026 to risk-reducing bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy (removal of fallopian tubes and ovaries), which cuts ovarian cancer risk by more than 80%.

Intensified surveillance: Annual scans, such as breast MRIs and mammograms, can be defrayed using the MediSave Outpatient Scans limit ($600 a year) and Flexi-MediSave ($400 a year for seniors aged 60 and above).

Drug therapy: Preventative drug therapies, including endocrine treatments and oral contraceptives, will continue to receive subsidies if they are listed under the Standard Drug List and Medication Assistance Fund.

First-degree relatives of those who test positive are encouraged to undergo subsidised screening, known as cascade testing, which can similarly be covered using MediSave.

An estimated 2,000 individuals on average a year, including family members of those who test positive for HBOC-associated gene variants, may benefit from subsidised testing, said MOH.

“By making genetic testing and the full range of downstream interventions accessible and affordable, MOH aims to reduce the burden of hereditary cancers on individuals, families, and the broader healthcare system,” said the ministry.

“MOH will continue to review and strengthen the suite of measures available to Singaporeans, so that more people can benefit from early detection and timely intervention in the years ahead.”