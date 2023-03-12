Subscriber Picks: Would bigger housing grants push up HDB resale prices? | How firms plan mass layoffs

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Going for your Sunday grocery run or stocking up online for the week ahead?
Eggs may be an item in your basket - and shoppers now have more choices. Brunei recently joined the list of countries - including far-flung locations such as Denmark, Ireland and Ukraine - selling their eggs in Singapore. Do eggs from different countries taste different? And with prices going up, which gives you the most bang for your buck?
You may be avoiding eggs, meat (and all things delicious) if you are on a detox diet. But does it really help to flush out toxins from your body? We ask the experts for their views.
Bras Basah Complex used to be a popular haunt for book lovers and xinyao fans. There are now only 11 bookstores left at what used to be fondly known as the "city of books". Join us on our visit to see who are the newcomers who have set up shop there.
This is to ensure that retrenched workers do not rush into the first job they find, said panellists at a roundtable discussion.
Who to fire? How the biggest companies plan mass layoffs
“We had thought it was just stomach flu. But over the next 24 to 48 hours, all I kept getting was bad news, one after another," said the mother.
There are only 11 bookstores left at what used to be fondly known as the “city of books”. But new tenants are moving in.
Fasting, going on a liquid diet and taking supplements such as apple cider vinegar - do they really work? We ask the experts.
Invest or stay on the sidelines? Fund managers give their take
What are the opportunities to look out for, amid rate hikes and geopolitical pressures that are changing the investment landscape.