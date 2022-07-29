Subscriber Picks: Will S'pore see a surge in Covid-19 deaths? | Are watches and wine a good investment amid inflation?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Some countries around the world, including Singapore, have seen a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases due to the spread of new Omicron sub-variants.
New Zealand, which had done well in curbing Covid-19 infections over the past two years, has seen a surge in deaths in recent months. Given the similarities between New Zealand and Singapore, might this happen here too?
A persistent cough is one of the common complaints among people who have recovered from Covid-19. Doctors give their advice on how to manage a lingering cough. Dietitians also offer some suggestions on what to eat - and what not to - to help in the recovery process.
With inflation still going up, the stock market volatile and mortgage rates expected to rise further, is it a good idea to put some money into alternative investments like Rolex watches (from reliable sources), wine or NFTs?
Time to look at collectibles amid inflation?
5 challenges in Singapore's social compact - and the way forward
The Forward Singapore exercise seeks to re-examine the Republic’s principles, priorities and policies. What are the five things people want to update in our social compact?
Why borrowing money to fund insurance policies can prove detrimental
If used correctly, premium financing can bring benefits. But there are some clauses that policyholders should be aware of.
Used car prices expected to stay high for some time yet
What to do if you get into motor-related incidents in Malaysia
Tourist traps in South-east Asia: Fake orphans and floating-market scams
On the surface, some sites look enticing. In reality, they are hollow experiences. Don't fall into some of these traps.