Subscriber Picks: Will S'pore see a surge in Covid-19 deaths? | Are watches and wine a good investment amid inflation?

Digital Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Some countries around the world, including Singapore, have seen a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases due to the spread of new Omicron sub-variants.

New Zealand, which had done well in curbing Covid-19 infections over the past two years, has seen a surge in deaths in recent months. Given the similarities between New Zealand and Singapore, might this happen here too?

A persistent cough is one of the common complaints among people who have recovered from Covid-19. Doctors give their advice on how to manage a lingering cough. Dietitians also offer some suggestions on what to eat - and what not to - to help in the recovery process.

With inflation still going up, the stock market volatile and mortgage rates expected to rise further, is it a good idea to put some money into alternative investments like Rolex watches (from reliable sources), wine or NFTs? 

Time to look at collectibles amid inflation?

Should you put some money into alternative investments like watches or wine?

READ MORE HERE

5 challenges in Singapore's social compact - and the way forward

The Forward Singapore exercise seeks to re-examine the Republic’s principles, priorities and policies. What are the five things people want to update in our social compact?

READ MORE HERE

Why borrowing money to fund insurance policies can prove detrimental

If used correctly, premium financing can bring benefits. But there are some clauses that policyholders should be aware of.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Will Singapore see surge in Covid-19 deaths that New Zealand is facing now?

Given the similarities between New Zealand and Singapore, we ask experts if the surge in deaths could also happen here.

READ MORE HERE

Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery

One doctor says suppressing the cough can actually help it get better. Find out why.

READ MORE HERE

Used car prices expected to stay high for some time yet

Consumers hoping for used car bargains will likely have to wait longer.

READ MORE HERE

What to do if you get into motor-related incidents in Malaysia

What should you do if your car was hit by a Malaysia-registered car?

READ MORE HERE

Tourist traps in South-east Asia: Fake orphans and floating-market scams

On the surface, some sites look enticing. In reality, they are hollow experiences. Don't fall into some of these traps.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top