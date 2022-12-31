Subscriber Picks: Will property and car prices stabilise in 2023? | What are you most and least grateful for?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
As 2022 draws to a close, what's on your mind?
If you are reflecting on the year's ups and downs - and looking to start 2023 afresh - try asking yourself: What are you most grateful for? And what are you least grateful for? Writer Lydia Lim shares how asking these two simple questions can help people figure out what are the things that give them life, and those that don’t.
In this last edition of the year, we also look at key trends for the new year. Will property and COE prices stabilise? What can you consider if you want to learn something new? How can you take better care of yourself?
Looking at a fresh start? Ask what you are most and least grateful for this year
The year end is a good time to reflect and listen to what your heart has to say about the things that give you life, and those that don’t.
4 property trends to watch in 2023
Will interest rates on deposits rise further?
Banks have raised rates on fixed deposits and flagship savings accounts in recent months. Is the trend likely to continue?
COE prices could dip in latter half of 2023
MBAs aren’t what they used to be. Same goes for most master’s degrees
The assumption that an MBA will lead to better career prospects and give its holder an edge over competitors is proving wrong.
Will a China Covid-19 wave set back endemic living in Singapore?
Should Singapore close up or implement new restrictions in view of the Covid-19 situation in China?
Not every workout needs to leave you sweaty
Laidback ways to rediscover Taipei
Unearth deep pockets of history in Taipei's neighbourhoods which have been undergoing gentrification.