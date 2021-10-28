Subscriber picks: Will HDB rules tame 'lottery effect' of prime location housing | Tingkat makes a comeback

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Million-dollar resale HDB flats - some of which are located in central areas - have made headlines.

New HDB rules were announced yesterday, with the aim of keeping flats in prime locations affordable and taming the "lottery effect" or excessive gains when such flats are resold. Will the new measures work?

The new rules also come in the wake of rising property prices, driven partly by factors such as record-low interest rates and shortages of building materials and labour. Is investing in property still a good bet?

Meanwhile, for those working from home and surviving largely on food delivery, the menu may look less appetising after a while. Some are exploring other options, from healthier plant-based dishes to the good old tingkat that has reinvented itself (there's even a premium omakase version).

Lottery effect of prime location housing may be tamed, but not for existing prime flats

This could boost demand for "limited edition" flats in mature estates that are not subject to the new rules.

The go-go property market doesn't have legs

Is property still a good investment? What are some flashing warning signs?

S'pore bride-to-be tests positive for Covid-19 five days before her wedding

"My first thought when I tested positive was 'my wedding how?'," says Pamela Soh.

Had enough of food delivery? Enter the good old tingkat

Forget about egg fried rice and cabbage. The new tingkat dishes are anything but bland and boring.

Healthy meals to order in

Gone are the boring grains or greens. Check out new plant-based and calorie-counted food options.

Rise of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics: Time for the moderate middle to speak up

Vaccine sceptics say they distrust official sources. Professional medical bodies can help by speaking up.

Why is inflation rising now and how does it affect consumers?

A confluence of factors since countries started to reopen have triggered both demand-pull and cost-push inflation.

Christmas in France, 4am shopping in South Korea: What to do in VTL destinations

A quick guide to 11 countries you can fly to, quarantine-free.

