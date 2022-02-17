Subscriber Picks: Will GST hike come as early as July? | 20 best eats in the north

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Would it come as early as July? Or is it more likely to be next year?
The timeline for raising the GST from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, and how it might be rolled out, will be closely watched when Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivers his first Budget statement tomorrow at 3.30pm. Read about other highlights to watch - including talk of new wealth taxes - in our special report. Follow our live coverage tomorrow for instant updates.
Have food, will travel? If you are one of those who will literally go the extra mile for good food, check out our new Food in the Hood series. Our food writers will share their lists of places worth visiting in each part of Singapore - north, south, east, west and central. Kicking off the series is food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, who shares her choice of 20 best eats in the north.
GST hike to go ahead as planned, may be in two stages, say experts
Some experts said it could come as early as July while others suggested it would come in mid-2023.
askST: Do I still need to take PCR tests to travel?
Read about the changes to Singapore's border control measures, and the new VTLs that will be launched next week.
Raeesah Khan saga is ultimately about trust and integrity
Some have decided that the entire process is partisan. But let us also acknowledge that some things simply do not add up, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
Cryptocurrency scam costs S'pore woman $1.2m
The saga began in late 2020 when the woman was looking for a buyer to pay $600,000 to take over her retail business here.
More S'pore men seek Vietnamese wives, but border restrictions keep nuptials at bay
'Women can have it all': Motherswork founder who built retail empire while raising 3 kids
"When you're given an opportunity, you've got to take it and run with it... I think it's one of the things we women don't do enough of," says Sharon Wong.
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the north of Singapore
From fried porridge to fried chicken skin with ice cream, ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares her list of 20 best eats in the north.