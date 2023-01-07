Subscriber Picks: Why clutter can be good for you | How to spring-clean your finances

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Does spring cleaning spark anything but joy for you?

If you are dreading the annual decluttering, this would be music to your ears: Clutter can be good for you. In this week's edition, we look at why you may be right in insisting that your weird old clutter is worth more than others think.

For those who have decided to postpone cleaning to next spring, it pays to spend some time to declutter your finances. If you have a home loan, it is a good time to review it, with interest rates expected to go higher this year. Scroll on and read our guide on 10 ways to boost your financial health.

Don't neglect your mental health too. Simple habits, such as unplugging from screens before bedtime, can make a big difference.

Have a restful weekend.