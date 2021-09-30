Subscriber picks: Why a woman stays with her abusive husband who may kill her | Would you pay $40k for a plant?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Unravelling the DNA of Peranakan Chinese in Singapore

Defining Peranakan identity has been a contentious topic for decades, but now researchers have uncovered insights about their ancestry.

Sorry, I had bad credit before I met you: When debt causes couples to break up

You may think that the power of love should transcend money, but this is exactly how some relationships end.

Why a woman stayed with her abusive husband for 40 years

"Even though she knows that he may kill her, her attitude is 'So be it'," said a social worker. This is why laws against family violence need to be beefed up, say experts.

From black ops to bots: Countering hostile, foreign meddling in Singapore's affairs

Half a century on, the spectre of foreign interference seeking to manipulate public opinion on political issues here looms larger than ever.

What's driving the big cleanup of China's culture industry?

Crackdown on big tech companies, online gaming and entertainment - how will it pan out?

$40,000 for a plant: Lush gardening goes luxe with quest for rare plants

You could say it's a growing hobby.

Go camping, learn survival skills and sleep in a Mongolian yurt

Ready for an off-grid getaway?

Ang ku kueh is making a comeback - but it is not just red

Eat the rainbow.

