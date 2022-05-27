Subscriber Picks: What's behind Malaysia's chicken export ban? | Are mosquitoes attracted to certain colours or smells?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Fresh, chilled or frozen?
The different types of chicken products - and whether they taste different - have become a hot topic, following Malaysia's announcement that it will ban chicken exports from June. The move has sent some on a chicken meat run, while others are wondering if fish prices may go up next - even though the authorities have said there is no need to panic buy.
In recent weeks, other countries have also curbed exports ranging from wheat to sugar. This has raised concerns over food protectionism, and how it would affect prices and import-dependent countries like Singapore. Read more about this.
The June holidays are starting soon. If you are travelling for the first time in two years, what should you expect? Is arriving two hours before an international flight still a safe bet? We have a guide planned for you.
What's causing Malaysia's chicken shortage?
The rising cost of feed is not the only factor behind Malaysia's decision to halt chicken exports to Singapore and other countries.
How does food protectionism affect import-dependent countries like S'pore?
When a country bans exports to protect domestic food stocks, others may retaliate with export bans of their own, further raising prices.
askST: Do citronella and ultrasonic repellents keep mosquitoes away?
Travelling during the June holidays? Here's what to expect
If NS rightly comes first, should we complain if a swimmer comes second?
Champions are what we're chasing. But what we do with them, and what we want from them, is worth a discussion.
Back-to-office 'advice' you are unlikely to get from HR experts
Missing the comforts of home? Some tips on making the work from office experience more pleasant.
How Singapore firms are ramping up employee perks in fight for talent
Unicorn? It means nothing to the 3 guys behind Ninja Van
"You do the right thing, you don't really care what people label you as," says Ninja Van CEO Lai Chang Wen, 34.