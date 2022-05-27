Subscriber Picks: What's behind Malaysia's chicken export ban? | Are mosquitoes attracted to certain colours or smells?

Updated
Published
38 min ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Fresh, chilled or frozen?

The different types of chicken products - and whether they taste different - have become a hot topic, following Malaysia's announcement that it will ban chicken exports from June. The move has sent some on a chicken meat run, while others are wondering if fish prices may go up next - even though the authorities have said there is no need to panic buy.

In recent weeks, other countries have also curbed exports ranging from wheat to sugar. This has raised concerns over food protectionism, and how it would affect prices and import-dependent countries like Singapore. Read more about this.

The June holidays are starting soon. If you are travelling for the first time in two years, what should you expect? Is arriving two hours before an international flight still a safe bet? We have a guide planned for you.

Have a good weekend.

What's causing Malaysia's chicken shortage?

The rising cost of feed is not the only factor behind Malaysia's decision to halt chicken exports to Singapore and other countries.

READ MORE HERE

How does food protectionism affect import-dependent countries like S'pore?

When a country bans exports to protect domestic food stocks, others may retaliate with export bans of their own, further raising prices.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Do citronella and ultrasonic repellents keep mosquitoes away?

Are mosquitoes attracted to certain colours or smells?

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Travelling during the June holidays? Here's what to expect

Is it still safe to arrive two hours before an international flight?

READ MORE HERE

If NS rightly comes first, should we complain if a swimmer comes second?

Champions are what we're chasing. But what we do with them, and what we want from them, is worth a discussion.

READ MORE HERE

Back-to-office 'advice' you are unlikely to get from HR experts

Missing the comforts of home? Some tips on making the work from office experience more pleasant.

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore firms are ramping up employee perks in fight for talent

It is not just about waving goodbye to cubicles and saying hello to hot-desking.

READ MORE HERE

Unicorn? It means nothing to the 3 guys behind Ninja Van

In September last year, Ninja Van raised US$578 million (S$797 million) from investors.

"You do the right thing, you don't really care what people label you as," says Ninja Van CEO Lai Chang Wen, 34.

READ MORE HERE

Share your feedback with us at stshare@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top