Subscriber Picks: What you need to know about the impending GST hike | Heard of 'KonMari for the brain'?

The Budget statement will be delivered next Friday, and all eyes will be on announcements linked to an impending GST hike.

The Government has assured Singaporeans that measures will be in place to cushion the impact of raising the GST from 7 per cent to 9 per cent. But some are concerned that the hike will further drive up prices amid rising inflation and uncertainty over how the Covid-19 situation may evolve. Should the timing for the GST increase be reset, asks editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

In another closely watched development, the Committee of Privileges yesterday released its report on former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan who lied in Parliament. Its recommendations, which included referring WP chief Pritam Singh for further investigations, are expected to be debated when Parliament sits next week.

On a lighter note, executive editor Sumiko Tan met Law Society's new president Adrian Tan for lunch - a "laugh-a-minute affair", in her words. Find out why Mr Tan describes his new role as "the chief cat herder of Singapore".

