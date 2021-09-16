Subscriber picks: What rising HDB resale prices mean for home buyers, and why these miniatures are making people cry

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

In the Covid-19 era when most things have been trending down, one thing has been going up.

HDB resale prices have been climbing for 14 straight months, and they are on the cusp of hitting an all-time high. What is driving up prices? The delays in BTO projects and the rising prices of some new mass-market condominiums are some factors behind the bullish demand, say analysts.

On the other end of the spectrum, the total value of good class bungalow deals is also heading for a record high. Who are snapping up these ultra-exclusive bungalows?

For those who have much less expensive taste, how about some electric lemonade? Researchers are concocting "virtual cocktails" - using a glass with electrodes and a scent chamber which can make water taste like a flavoured drink.

If bubble tea is your cuppa, there is a new flavour in town - tea drinks mixed with soya bean milk, topped with mochi balls on a skewer.

Why are HDB resale prices rising and what does this mean for home buyers?

HDB resale flats are currently the most expensive in recent years, after climbing for 14 straight months.

Value of good class bungalow deals may be heading for 10-year high

Digital economy entrepreneurs have paid top dollar for homes. Singaporean Chew Shou Zi, who is TikTok CEO, is buying a GCB in Queen Astrid Park for $86 million.

The risks that Asia faces from a tottering China Evergrande

Things are going badly wrong at China's No. 2 property developer. And this is why the rest of Asia should care.

Former commando creates miniatures so beautiful they make people cry

Toys were a luxury Wilfred Cheah's family could not afford, so he would make his own using cardboard, plastic bags and other bits and bobs.

He lost $670,000 investing in company his bank relationship manager recommended

Andy Poh sunk his money into a British investment company to supposedly earn 7 to 8 per cent in annual returns.

Move over bubble tea, dip-and-sip soya milk tea with mochi balls is drawing long queues

There are new pearls in tea, and they are big and bouncy.

South Koreans flaunt hot bods in 'body profile' social media trend

Over 80 days, Esther Song, a mother of two daughters, stuck to a strict exercise and diet regime. She went from 83kg to 55kg.

Bad taste in the mouth may signal illness or nutrient deficiency, say experts

The ability to distinguish the tastes of sweet, salty, sour and bitter foods is affected from age 60.

